Jamaica Sees First Ship-to-Ship LNG Bunker Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The operation was carried out by the LNG carrier Avenir Accolade with the support of local bunker supplier Maritime & Transport Services. File Image / Pixabay

Jamaica has seen its first ship-to-ship bunker operation of LNG.

The chemicals tanker Solar Alice took on 1,200 m3 of LNG as a bunker fuel at Portland Bight on November 13, local news provider The Gleaner reported on Tuesday.

The operation was carried out by the LNG carrier Avenir Accolade with the support of local bunker supplier Maritime & Transport Services.

The LNG bunker industry has grown rapidly in the past five years with natural gas emerging as the dominant alternative fuel, and supply has now been established at most major hubs and is being rolled out steadily to the smaller bunkering ports. But shipowners with gas-powered tonnage are now increasingly asking for bio- and synthetic LNG to be added as supply options as a means of further cutting GHG emissions.