Monjasa Appoints Latin America Trading Director

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bruslund has worked for Monjasa since August 2013. Image Credit: Jonas Bruslund / LinkedIn

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa has appointed its first general manager for Latin America.

Jonas Bruslund has been appointed to the role of general manager for Latin America, the company said on Tuesday.

Bruslund has worked for Monjasa since August 2013, serving previously as Americas trading director in Panama City.

"In his new role, Jonas will focus on further developing our organisation and maritime operations safely governed by our values of Respect, Ambition, Curiosity – and his infectious and inexhaustible source of Smile and Joy, which is an inspiration for colleagues and business partners way beyond Panama," the company said.