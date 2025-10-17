President Trump Warns Nations to Vote 'No' on IMO 2028 Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Trump said the US will not adhere to the framework in any way. File Image / Pixabay

US President Donald Trump has made a final push, warning IMO member states to vote against the organisation's proposed Net-Zero Framework.

In a late-night post on social media on Thursday, Trump said the US will not adhere to the framework in any way or form.

The IMO Net-Zero Framework is expected to go to a final vote today.

The draft package, first agreed in April, is due to enter effect from 2028 if adopted.

Adoption requires a two-thirds majority of contracting parties to MARPOL Annex VI to vote in favour.

Sources told Ship & Bunker that the US- and Saudi Arabia-led coalition has intensified efforts this week to derail the adoption of the framework.

“ Stand with United States, and vote NO in London tomorrow President Trump

Some observers say the group is exploring procedural loopholes and technical details to delay or complicate the voting process.

"I am outraged that the International Maritime Organisation is voting in London this week to pass a global Carbon Tax," Trump said.

"The United States will NOT stand for this Global Green New Scam Tax on Shipping, and will not adhere to it any way, shape, or form.

"We will not tolerate increased prices on American consumers Or, the creation of a Green New Scam Bureaucracy to spend YOUR money on their Green dreams.

"Stand with United States, and vote NO in London tomorrow."

The US government has opposed the framework from the start. During the April IMO session, US delegates did not attend the meeting that approved the framework in principle.

In August, the Trump administration declared its opposition to the plan and warned of potential retaliation against countries supporting it. The retaliation includes potential visa restrictions, additional port fees and other measures.