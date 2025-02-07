New Yacht Refuelling Service to Launch in Grenada Next Month

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A new in-berth fuelling system will allow superyachts to bunker at their dock at Port Louis Marina in Grenada from March. Image Credit: Camper & Nicholsons Port Louis Marina

Camper & Nicholsons Port Louis Marina has partnered with Sol Petroleum to provide diesel and gasoline bunker supply for yachts at Port Louis Marina in Grenada, Caribbean.

The new in-berth fuelling system will let superyachts bunker at their dock, while cruising and charter yachts will have dedicated docks, Camper & Nicholsons Port Louis Marina said in a statement on its website.

"The five, in-berth, Diesel outlets will negate the need for noisy bunkering trucks and will allow superyachts booked for fuel to remain at their berths, enabling crew time to focus on other activities and minimal cover onboard for such operations, Zara Tremlett, general manager at Port Louis Marina, said.

"There will be a dedicated Diesel dock for charter and cruising yachts and a separate gasoline dock for tenders, dinghies and other needs."

Port Louis Marina, located at the southern end of the Windward Islands, is a key port of call for Atlantic crossers.