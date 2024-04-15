Seaspan Energy Launches Second of 3 LNG Bunkering Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Seaspan Lions is named after the twin mountain peaks (top left) above Vancouver's North Shore. File Image. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

North Vancouver-based Seaspan Energy has launched the second of its three 7600 m3 LNG bunkering vessels.

The Seaspan Lions, named after the twin mountain peaks above Seaspan's home city, follows the launch of sister vessel Seaspan Garibaldi that was launched in January.

The Seaspan Lions will provide Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) fueling services for vessels on the West Coast of North America.

All three vessels are being built by CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering (CIMC SOE) and are 112.8 meters in length, 18.6 meters in width, 5 meters in draft, and have a design speed of 13 knots.

"Solving the LNG infrastructure gap on the West Coast will play a vital role in creating new markets for lower-emission fuels and a more sustainable maritime industry," said Ian McIver, President of Seaspan Energy.

"We understand the importance of providing low-carbon bunkering solutions for ship owners who want to decarbonize their operations and we are committed to supporting the transition to cleaner, lower-emission marine fuels in British Columbia, Canada and the world.

Pricing of LNG bunkers is currently extremely competitive in the region, with Ship & Bunker data indicating LNG bunkers are almost a third of the price of VLSFO on an energy equivalent basis.