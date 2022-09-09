Target Corporation Faces Local Government Call for Net-Zero Shipping by 2030

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Minneapolis is home to US retailer Target Corporation. File Image / Pixabay

Minneapolis-based US retailer Target Corporation is facing a call from its local government to commit to using shipping with net-zero GHG emissions by 2030.

The Minneapolis City Council unanimously passed a resolution on Thursday calling for US firms to commit to making all imports to the country come on net-zero emission ships by 2030, environmental group Ship it Zero said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Ship it Zero had inspired the resolution. Similar calls have already been made at the local-government level in Los Angeles and Long Beach.

"Given the enormous impact of climate change has on our environment, economic circumstances and public health, I am proud to support this initiative that could potentially help address these very real concerns," City Council President Andrea Jenkins said in the statement.

"This resolution calls on large retailers to abandon fossil-fuelled ships and transition to 100% zero-emission ships by 2030, serves to create awareness about the devastating climate impacts of the maritime shipping industry across the county, and is a first step in initiating conversations with local retailers and government partners to advocate for greater climate strategies that address the subsequent air and water pollution from these practices.

Last year a group of nine firms including Amazon and Ikea pledged to use only ships running on zero-carbon fuels to move their goods around the world from 2040.