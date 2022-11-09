Galveston Authority Works With Cruise Lines on Shore Power Provision

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The authority is working with Carnival Corporation, CenterPoint Energy, Royal Caribbean Group, Shell and Texas A&M University on the project. Image Credit: Galveston Wharves

The Galveston Wharves authority is working with a group of companies to develop shore power provision at the Texan port.

The authority is working with Carnival Corporation, CenterPoint Energy, Royal Caribbean Group, Shell and Texas A&M University on the project, it said in a statement on its website this week.

The organisations plan to develop a project timeline, specifications, cost estimates and proposed agreements for a shore power system at the port.

Shore power connections allow ships to connect to the land-based power grid while at berth, letting them continue to run without burning bunker fuel and generating emissions.

"This project working group is our dream team," Rodger Rees, CEO of Galveston Wharves, said in the statement.

"It's a winning combination with energy infrastructure expertise from Shell and CenterPoint Energy, the experience of major cruise lines Royal Caribbean and Carnival, and the educational and research resources of Texas A&M-Galveston."