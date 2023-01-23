Bunker Spill Reported From Boxship in Vancouver

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A boom was deployed around the vessel on Saturday. Image Credit: Canadian Coast Guard

Canada's authorities are responding to a bunker fuel spill from a container ship in Vancouver.

About 60-100 litres of bunker fuel are estimated to have been spilled from the 8,468 TEU boxship Europe over the weekend, the Canadian Coast Guard said on Twitter on Sunday. The spill was first spotted near Spanish Banks in Vancouver Harbour.

A boom was deployed around the vessel on Saturday.

"Initial drone and helicopter surveys of shorelines found no impact to shorelines,", the authority said on Sunday.

"Tomorrow, two Shoreline Clean-up Assessment Teams will walk the shorelines to search for any signs of fuel that may not have been located by the aerial surveys."