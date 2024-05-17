Bunker One Wins ISCC Certification for Biofuel Supply in Brazil

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker One Brazil has been awarded ISCC certification for second-generation biofuel supply. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Bunker One's Brazilian unit has won ISCC certification for the supply of biofuels.

Bunker One Brazil has been awarded ISCC certification for second-generation biofuel supply, Filippe Fernandez, the firm's commercial director in Rio de Janeiro, said in a LinkedIn post this week.

"The energy transition is a must and we are proud to make it happen," Fernandez said in the post.

"However, ISCC Certification for 2nd Gen Biofuels in our Brazilian branch is just the first step, there is a long way to go."

ISCC certification demonstrates a firm's environmental credentials, and is increasingly used as an indicator that a supplier can responsibly handle biofuels and guarantee their sustainability.

Demand for biofuel bunker blends is increasing as shipowners take them on as a drop-in replacement for conventional fuels with a lower carbon footprint, allowing them to reduce GHG emissions without investing in new ships capable of running on other alternative fuels.