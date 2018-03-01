World Fuel Services Launches New Physical Bunker Supply Location

Port Manatee, Tampa. Image Credit: WFS

World Fuel Services (WFS) [NYSE:INT] has officially launched a new U.S.-based physical bunker supply operation.

The new operation serving the Florida's Tampa Bay Area will see WFS supply fuel oil and marine diesel from Port Manatee.

"World Fuel Services continue to invest in selective physical supply locations. When selecting locations for WFS we carry out an intense risk assessment ensuring we are able to deliver the highest standards of service," said Joe Gowen, SVP Global Marine Supply.

WFS says it will have two dual capacity tug and barge units to service the area through a partnership with Vane Brothers.

"Valued relationships and collaboration are key, and we will continue to invest where we can work with port authorities, first class barge companies and our customers," Gowen concluded.

World Fuel Services now has 18 physical supply operations.