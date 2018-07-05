Canada: Navy Refueller Vulnerable to Arrest

Thursday July 5, 2018

A navy support ship with refuelling capability and leased to the Canadian navy is at the centre of a legal row.

The ship, the Asterix, was leased to the navy as a stop-gap when it found itself without support vessel cover.

But a marine engineering firm is suing Quebec-based shipbuilder Chantier Davie Canada for royalty payments and damages, according to national news provider the Globe and Mail.

The yard refitted the ship under a government contract but engineer Navtech alleges that the original refit plans were its own and that the firm is owed royalty payments. Navtech has made a court request to arrest the ship.

Although military ships are usually exempt from seizure under admiralty law, the Asterix is vulnerable because of its private sector lease, the report said.

