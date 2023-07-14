Shell Deploy's New LNG Bunkering Tanker in the Americas

by Ship & Bunker News Team

New Frontier 2 is Shell's third LNG bunkering vessel to be deployed in the Americas. Image Credit: Shell / Tahir Faruqui

Shell has deployed a new LNG bunkering tanker to operate in the Americas.

The 18,000m3 capacity New Frontier 2 is Shell's third LNG bunkering vessel to be deployed in the Americas and part of Shell's fleet of 12 LNG bunker vessels overall.

"Built in the Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., Ltd. and chartered from Pan Ocean Co., Ltd, the New Frontier 2 is capable of bunkering multiple ship types, both in port and offshore," said Global Head of Downstream LNG, Tahir Faruqui.

"She can also provide loading and gas-up/cool-down services to LNG carriers and LNG-fueled vessels."

In terms of her specific operational area, Faruqui said New Frontier 2 will pool it with Shell's other assets and "support demand where needed."