Canada Lifts International Cruise Ban

by Ship & Bunker News Team

International cruise ships have been banned in Canada since March 2020. File Image / Pixabay

Canada's ban on international cruise ships visiting the country's ports over COVID-19 concerns has ended.

The restriction was lifted on November 1, although Canada's government is still advising its citizens not to go on cruises, media company Global News reported on Tuesday.

The restart was originally scheduled for February 2022, but was brought forward in July as the public health situation improved. The ban was originally imposed in March 2021.

The global cruise industry saw one of the sharpest declines in activity of all the shipping segments last year on concerns over how quickly COVID-19 outbreaks could spread on board. Cruise ships represented 1.5% of global bunker demand in 2020, according to official IMO data, down from 3.1% in 2019.