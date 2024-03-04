BUNKER JOBS: Experienced Operations Specialist, Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A role with great responsibility and development based in Houston Tx

As our new operations specialist, you will join a team of professionals who share industry expertise and a passion for physical fuel trading and supply logistics. You will play a major part in supporting the foundation within a fully integrated marine fuels supply system across the US Gulf, New Orleans, and Mobile. As a leading independent physical suppler this organization is dynamic, join our team today and be part of the current shipping industry and make a difference on the pathway to a greener future.

Objectives of this role

Ensure implementation of department-wide quality control measures

Recommend new procedures for increasing the efficiency of day-to-day operations

Maintain communication with operations manager, ops team, and vendors to ensure adherence to protocols across key touch points

Assist the operations manager in developing, planning, and coordinating operational activities

Oversee inventory management practices and improve them when necessary

Ensure that operations are in legal compliance with local and national regulations

Responsibilities

Monitor day-to-day operations, report on performance, and recommend actionable improvements when necessary

Coordinate blends and manage inventory, arranging with accounting department to adhere to reporting

Review procedures and protocols and distribute to team

Communicate and report to Managing Director (including operations and supply team) and vendors

Required skills and qualifications

Proven organizational skills, including time management

Attention to detail and urgency of operational movements

Project management experience

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Self-sufficiency and an ability to work with minimal supervision

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Preferred skills and qualifications

Two or more years of experience in an marine fuels operational or similar role

Sustainable fuels experience & general knowledge

Proficiency with Microsoft Excel and other productivity applications and platforms

Resumes from interested condidates should be directed to Georgia Kounalakis at: gku@bunkerone.com