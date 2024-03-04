Americas News
BUNKER JOBS: Experienced Operations Specialist, Houston
A role with great responsibility and development based in Houston Tx
As our new operations specialist, you will join a team of professionals who share industry expertise and a passion for physical fuel trading and supply logistics. You will play a major part in supporting the foundation within a fully integrated marine fuels supply system across the US Gulf, New Orleans, and Mobile. As a leading independent physical suppler this organization is dynamic, join our team today and be part of the current shipping industry and make a difference on the pathway to a greener future.
Objectives of this role
- Ensure implementation of department-wide quality control measures
- Recommend new procedures for increasing the efficiency of day-to-day operations
- Maintain communication with operations manager, ops team, and vendors to ensure adherence to protocols across key touch points
- Assist the operations manager in developing, planning, and coordinating operational activities
- Oversee inventory management practices and improve them when necessary
- Ensure that operations are in legal compliance with local and national regulations
- Responsibilities
- Monitor day-to-day operations, report on performance, and recommend actionable improvements when necessary
- Coordinate blends and manage inventory, arranging with accounting department to adhere to reporting
- Review procedures and protocols and distribute to team
- Communicate and report to Managing Director (including operations and supply team) and vendors
Required skills and qualifications
- Proven organizational skills, including time management
- Attention to detail and urgency of operational movements
- Project management experience
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- Self-sufficiency and an ability to work with minimal supervision
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
Preferred skills and qualifications
- Two or more years of experience in an marine fuels operational or similar role
- Sustainable fuels experience & general knowledge
- Proficiency with Microsoft Excel and other productivity applications and platforms
Resumes from interested condidates should be directed to Georgia Kounalakis at: gku@bunkerone.com