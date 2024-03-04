BUNKER JOBS: Experienced Operations Specialist, Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday March 4, 2024

A role with great responsibility and development based in Houston Tx

As our new operations specialist, you will join a team of professionals who share industry expertise and a passion for physical fuel trading and supply logistics. You will play a major part in supporting the foundation within a fully integrated marine fuels supply system across the US Gulf, New Orleans, and Mobile. As a leading independent physical suppler  this organization is dynamic, join our team today and be part of the current shipping industry and make a difference on the pathway to a greener future. 

Objectives of this role

  • Ensure implementation of department-wide quality control measures
  • Recommend new procedures for increasing the efficiency of day-to-day operations
  • Maintain communication with operations manager, ops team, and vendors to ensure adherence to protocols across key touch points
  • Assist the operations manager in developing, planning, and coordinating operational activities
  • Oversee inventory management practices and improve them when necessary
  • Ensure that operations are in legal compliance with local and national regulations
  • Responsibilities
  • Monitor day-to-day operations, report on performance, and recommend actionable improvements when necessary
  • Coordinate blends and manage inventory,  arranging with accounting department to adhere to reporting
  • Review procedures and protocols  and distribute to team
  • Communicate and report to Managing Director (including operations and supply team) and vendors

Required skills and qualifications

  • Proven organizational skills, including time management
  • Attention to detail and urgency of operational movements
  • Project management experience
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Self-sufficiency and an ability to work with minimal supervision
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills

Preferred skills and qualifications

  • Two or more years of experience in an marine fuels operational or similar role
  • Sustainable fuels experience & general knowledge
  • Proficiency with Microsoft Excel and other productivity applications and platforms

Resumes from interested condidates should be directed to Georgia Kounalakis at: gku@bunkerone.com

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com