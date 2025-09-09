Emvolon and Freepoint Plan Biomethanol Production with Shipping in Focus

by Ship & Bunker News Team

They target 6,000 mt/year of renewable methanol production by 2027. File Image / Pixabay

US renewable technology firm Emvolon has partnered with commodity trading firm Freepoint Commodities to ramp up production and distribution of biomethanol for sectors like shipping.

They seek to combine Emvolon’s technology, which converts methane-rich feed gas at landfills, dairies, wastewater facilities, and flare gas sites into methanol, with Freepoint’s global market and logistics network, the firms said in a press release last week.

The companies are targeting 6,000 mt/year of biomethanol production by 2027, rising to 50,000 mt/year by 2030.

The venture will focus on meeting demand from shipping, aviation and chemical industries, where renewable methanol is emerging as a key decarbonisation fuel.

“Methanol has long been one of the most widely traded chemicals in the world, a USD 40 billion/yr market,” the companies said.

“This partnership leverages Freepoint’s extensive experience in commodity markets to drive the adoption of renewable methanol, advancing a more sustainable energy future,” Emmanuel Kasseris, Co-founder of Emvolon, said.