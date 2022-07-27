Panama June Bunker Demand Gains 15.1% on Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Panama's bunker sales rallied from May's three-month low in June. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: AMP

Bunker demand in Panama advanced by 15.1% on the year last month, climbing from May's three-month low.

Panama's total sales reached 433,973 mt in June, according to preliminary data from the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP). The total was up by 15.1% from a year earlier and by 3% from May's level.

HSFO sales continued to be strong, gaining 156% on the year to 124,777 mt. VLSFO lost 9% on the year to 258,314 mt, MGO slipped by 0.8% to 9,206 mt and LSMGO gained 18.6% to 41,676 mt.

Singapore's marine fuel sales declined by 8.7% year-on-year in June.

The number of ships coming to Panama to bunker rose by 14.8% on the year to 637 in June, taking the average stem size up by 0.3% to about 681 mt. Over the previous 12 months the average stem size was about 695 mt.

Panama's first-half sales totalled 2.6 million mt, up by 4.1% on the same period a year earlier.