Key Marine Americas Hires Marine Fuel Broker in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Key Marine Americas has hired a new marine fuel broker in Houston.

Frank Ray joined the company as a marine fuel broker covering North, Central, South America and the Caribbean as of last month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Wednesday.

Ray was previously a bunker sales specialist for GCC Bunkers from March 2020 to last month.

He had earlier worked for Marbella Real Estate from 2018 to 2020, for Cockett Group from 2016 to 2018 and for Royal Caribbean from 2007 to 2016.

Key Marine Americas is a marine fuel brokerage based in Palm Beach. The firm was launched in 2017.