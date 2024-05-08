Brazil: Bunkering Operations Suspended in Rio Grande

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunkering operations in Rio Grande have been suspended. File Image / Pixabay

Bunkering operations in Rio Grande have been suspended by port and maritime authorities following devastating floods in the region on Tuesday.

The flooding occurred access the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul with scores feared dead and some 150,000 now homeless.

Local supplier Raizen has advised that any vessels due to have called at Rio Grande to reroute to Salvador for bunkers.

The supplier says will also offer a special price formula for those Salvador for bunkers only calls.

For further details readers can contact Paula Georgopoulos Tinoco at: paula.tinoco@raizen.com