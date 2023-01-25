Call for Action on Underwater Noise From Shipping in Arctic

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Whale, Greenland. File Image / Pixabay.

Melting sea ice and increasing shipping traffic in the Arctic region combined with the absence of enforceable regulation on underwater ship noise have highlighted the need for tougher action on the issue.

Arctic environmental advocate Clean Shipping Alliance has called on the International Maritime Organisation to update the current non-binding guidelines on underwater noise which were last visited in 2014.

An IMO committee on ship design and construction is to consider the issue at its meeting in London this week.

The prevalence of underwater noise from shipping is known to disturb sea mammals that rely on hearing to survive in an environment where vision is restricted.