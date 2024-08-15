Agunsa Launches Biofuel Bunker Supply in Argentina

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm's bunkering subsidiary Total Bunkering has formed a partnership with a local biodiesel producer. Image Credit: Agunsa

Chilean maritime services company Agunsa has launched the supply of biofuel bunker blends in Argentina.

The firm's bunkering subsidiary Total Bunkering has formed a partnership with a local biodiesel producer, Agunsa said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The company can now offer UCOME-based biofuel blends with VLSFO or LSGMO at San Nicolas, the Ternium-Siderar terminal, Campana, San Pedtro and Rosario. Deliveries will be made by truck.

"The service is carried out via trucks, and we adjust the blend between UCOME and fossil fuel (VLSFO or LSMGO) as required," the company said.

"Our entire supply chain is certified by ISCC, ensuring high quality in our products."