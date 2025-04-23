Engine Fire on Passenger Ship in 2023 Caused by Lube Oil Debris

by Ship & Bunker News Team

​The Ocean Navigator docked in Maine on October 19, 2023, after the fire. Image Credit: NTSB

A fire aboard the passenger vessel Ocean Navigator in October 2023 was caused by debris in the engine’s lube oil system, according to a report released by the US National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday.

The incident occurred while the ship was docked at Portland, Maine’s Ocean Gateway Terminal in the US.

One of the auxiliary diesel generator engines suffered a catastrophic mechanical failure that triggered an engine room fire.

One crew member was seriously injured, though all 128 passengers were unharmed.

The vessel sustained an estimated $2.4 million in damage.

Investigators determined that the engine's lube oil and filters had not been replaced within the manufacturer’s recommended maintenance intervals.

The oil had been in use for over 5,000 hours - five times the advised limit - and oil filters for over 3,000 hours, despite a 1,000-hour replacement recommendation by the manufacturer.

This led to the accumulation of debris and abnormal wear on engine components, including the crankshaft and bearings. When the engine failed, atomised lube oil escaped through a ruptured crankcase and ignited.

The NTSB concluded that this failure could have been prevented through proper maintenance.

The report emphasised the critical importance of adhering to manufacturer guidelines to ensure equipment reliability and safety.

The crew’s swift actions to shut down ventilation and fuel sources were credited with preventing the fire from spreading beyond the engine room.

“Engine rooms contain multiple fuel sources and mechanical ventilation, making them especially vulnerable to rapidly spreading fires,” the NTSB noted.

The agency urged operators to regularly review maintenance manuals and train crews on emergency shutdown procedures, stressing that preparation and preventive care are essential to avoiding costly and dangerous incidents at sea.