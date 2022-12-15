Shore Power Service Expanded at Port of Prince Rupert

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ships calling at both of the terminal's berths can now use the connection while loading and unloading cargo. Image Credit: Prince Rupert Port Authority

The shore power service at the Port of Prince Rupert in Canada has been expanded.

The port authority has expanded shore power capacity at DP World Prince Rupert's Fairview Container Terminal, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Ships calling at both of the terminal's berths can now use the connection while loading and unloading cargo.

Shore power connections allow ships to connect to the land-based grid for their power needs while at berth, reducing emissions if the power comes from renewable sources. The connections can also be used to recharge batteries for those vessels equipped with those systems.

"The ability to plug in large container vessels to shore power while at either terminal berth is forecast to reduce carbon emissions by almost 30,000 tonnes annually, as well as other air emissions related to vessel exhaust such as nitrogen oxides and particulates, from the local airshed," the port authority said in the statement.

"That is the equivalent of removing over 6,500 typical passenger vehicles from the road."