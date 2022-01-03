US Government Investigates Scaling-Up of Biofuel Bunker Supply

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The US may soon be producing more biofuels for the shipping industry. File Image / Pixabay

The US government is seeking feedback from the energy and technology industries about how to scale up the supply of biofuels, including those to be used by the shipping industry.

Last month the Department of Energy issued a request for information from biofuel producers and technology developers about their readiness to scale up the production of bio-jet fuel, renewable diesel and renewable marine fuels.

"This information is necessary for DOE's Bioenergy Technologies Office to chart the potential growth of domestic renewable fuels production by 2030 and to understand the barriers in scaling renewable fuel production pathways," the department said on its website.

"This RFI also seeks information on how DOE can best assist biofuels production stakeholders in their research and development and scaling-up of their technologies."

The department is seeking submissions on this topic by January 31. For more information, click here.