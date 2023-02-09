Americas News
BUNKER JOBS: Norden Seeks Experienced Bunker Manager in Annapolis
Thursday February 9, 2023
The role is based in Norden's Annapolis office. Image Credit: Norden
Danish shipping company Norden is seeking to hire an experienced bunker manager in Annapolis, Maryland.
The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in the bunker industry and a familiarity with bunker claims and disputes, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Daily task handling and negotiating bunker purchase orders from our stakeholders with suppliers and traders
- Ensuring high service to our stakeholders, primarily operations and chartering, sharing market trends, and looking for opportunities in the market
- Optimizing the results through optimization of the total cost of bunkering with a special focus on all vessels calling ports in North and South America
- Development and contract management of any bunker purchase contracts
- Pursuing new business opportunities in the bunker market
- Ensuring to maintain a good relationship with our suppliers, traders, and other stakeholders
- Be on top of regulations within the Bunker area
