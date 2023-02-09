BUNKER JOBS: Norden Seeks Experienced Bunker Manager in Annapolis

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Norden's Annapolis office. Image Credit: Norden

Danish shipping company Norden is seeking to hire an experienced bunker manager in Annapolis, Maryland.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in the bunker industry and a familiarity with bunker claims and disputes, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Daily task handling and negotiating bunker purchase orders from our stakeholders with suppliers and traders

Ensuring high service to our stakeholders, primarily operations and chartering, sharing market trends, and looking for opportunities in the market

Optimizing the results through optimization of the total cost of bunkering with a special focus on all vessels calling ports in North and South America

Development and contract management of any bunker purchase contracts

Pursuing new business opportunities in the bunker market

Ensuring to maintain a good relationship with our suppliers, traders, and other stakeholders

Be on top of regulations within the Bunker area

For more information, click here.