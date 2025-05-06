Corvus Energy to Supply Battery Systems for Matson's LNG Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

All three container ships will feature Corvus Energy’s 1,492 kWh battery system to optimise energy use. Image Credit: Corvus Energy

Norwegian firm Corvus Energy has been contracted by Kongsberg Maritime to supply energy storage systems for Matson Navigation Company's three new 3,600 TEU LNG-fuelled container ships.

Kongsberg Maritime is delivering a suite of technologies to improve the vessels' energy efficiency, with the Corvus Energy's systems forming a key part of the package, Corvus Energy said in a statement on its website last week.

The ships are currently under construction at Philly Shipyard and will be the largest Jones Act-compliant container vessels ever built.

Each ship will be equipped with Corvus Energy's 1,492 kWh battery systems to enhance energy efficiency.

The ships are expected to be delivered in 2026 and 2027.

These vessels with dual-fuel engines will be deployed on Matson's Hawaii and China-Long Beach route.