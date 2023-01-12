Royal Caribbean Group Hires Newbuild Decarbonisation Director From DNV

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Royal Caribbean has a global fleet of 64 ships travelling to about 1,000 destinations around the world. File Image / Pixabay

Cruise firm Royal Caribbean Group has hired a new senior director of newbuild decarbonisation.

Simon Mockler has joined the company as senior director of newbuild decarbonisation in Miami, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile last week.

Mockler previously worked for classification society DNV from October 2011 to this month, serving most recently as the firm's regional director for decarbonisation in the Americas.

"I am feeling incredibly grateful to all of my DNV colleagues and collaborators over this last decade, but also very excited about the journey ahead as we begin to move from planning to implementing a maritime energy transformation," Mockler said on LinkedIn.

Royal Caribbean has a global fleet of 64 ships travelling to about 1,000 destinations around the world. according to its website.