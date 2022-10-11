Bunker Brokerage Transparensea Fuels Adds Alternative Fuels Program

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sandi Ennor, President of Transparensea Fuels, LLC.

US-based bunker brokerage Transparensea Fuels, LLC today announced they have added a new Alternative Fuels Program to their services, a move that sees Margaret Kaigh Doyle joining the team as the inaugural Alternative Fuels Program Manager.

The firm says Doyle will, on behalf of Transparensea, guide and educate clients on topics such as decarbonization trends, alternative renewable energy/energy storage, and existing alternative fuels portfolios.

This position will also track the development and execution of decarbonization initiatives, examining a range of proposed fuels and measuring their risks and efficacy relative to the IMO and other GHG reduction efforts. These fuels include LNG, methanol, ammonia, biofuels, and hydrogen.

“I’m continuing in the tradition of Transparensea by adding yet another well-respected expert to our team," says Sandi Ennor, President of Transparensea Fuels, LLC.

Doyle is a graduate of the US Merchant Marine Academy as well as holds master’s degrees in Engineering Management and Environmental Pollution Control from George Washington University and Penn State University respectively. She is well-versed in all things alternative fuels through her work with the Blue Sky Maritime Coalition and Eagle LNG.

"The goal of Transparensea Fuels is always to help our clients eliminate risk and hidden costs by bringing clarity, ethics, experience, and professionalism to bunker procurement," Ennor added.

"This will not change as our fuels change. As we continue to navigate towards IMO 2030 and 2050, having Margaret on our team will help us to continue to expand the services that we are already offering to our customers in a big way, and I couldn’t be more excited about this development."

Transparensea's move comes at a time of significant interest in alternatives to traditional oil-based Marie fuels as the industry looks to reduce, and ultimately eliminate completely, its GHG emissions.

Ennor will be speaking at the IBIA Annual Convention 2022 in November. The convention will be held at the JW Marriott Houston hotel on November 15-17. The event will consist of a bunker training course on November 15, followed by a series of keynote speeches, presentations and panel sessions over the following two days.

Ship & Bunker readers can access a 10% discount on registration costs by clicking here and entering the code SB10 when prompted.

If you would be interested in participating as a speaker or panellist, contact IBIA's global head of marketing and events, Sofia Konstantopoulou, at sofia.konstantopoulou@ibia.net.

If you would be interested in sponsoring the event, contact Ship & Bunker's head of sales and partnerships, Paul Davis, at sales@shipandbunker.com.