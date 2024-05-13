Know Your Counterparty: Brazilian Bunker Supplier Raizen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Raizen bunkering operations. Image Credit: Raizen

Raizen is a major distributing player whose business covers not only marine, but also land and aviation.

They boast being not only the second largest fuel distributor in Brazil, but have international operations that span the globe in countries including the USA, Singapore, Argentina and the UK.

Raizen is a Joint Venture between Shell and Brazilian energy and commodity conglomerate Cosan.

So extensive are its multi-billion dollar operations it is easy to overlook the fact that Raizen has built a significant bunker supply operation across Brazil.

With its own dedicated logistics including seven chartered barge and a handy size tanker, the company supplies LSMGO and VLSFO via bonded maritime terminals as well as by dedicated bunker barges and tankers.

All bunkers are supplied under General Terms and Conditions that are an amendment for BIMCO Terms 2015.

Raizen's Bunker Desk also offers buyers access to a range of financial instruments including hedging tools and contracts for physical deliveries with fixed forward pricing.

Whether customers are the smallest single ship owner or a blue chip organization, all buyers have access to more tailored solutions if required so they have complete control over their exposure to price volatility.

Raizen currently serves five markets: Belém and Vila do Conde, Itaqui, Salvador, Rio de Janeiro, and Rio Grande.

Belém and Vila do Conde are located in the North of Brazil and are an important gateway for the export of bulk commodities and minerals trades such as iron, ore and aluminum.

Raizen operates two barges here; CNA 202 with tank capacity of 3,150 mt and M 401 with tank capacity of 4,100 mt.

Deliveries can take place at the anchorage areas 01 and 03 at Vila do Conde as well as the anchorage areas 01, 02 and 03 at Belém and the Terminals of Miramar, Public Port of Belém, Terminal of Outeiro and Public Port of Vila do Conde.

Itaqui is one of Brazil's largest ports, located in the northeast of Brazil and situated along the main shipping route between US Gulf, Europe, South America and South Africa.

Raizen bunkering operations. Image Credit: Raizen

Here, Raizen supplies VLSFO bunkers ex-pipe at the quays 104, 105, 106 and 108 for vessels working cargoes at berth.

Salvador is located in the northeast of Brazil with the port situated in a sheltered area making it an ideal bunkering location for a bunkers only call.

Raizen operates two bunker tankers at the port, Serra Polar and Serra Nevada, both with a 3,500 mt tank capacity and capable of supplying LSMGO and VLSFO bunkers.

Rio de Janeiro is located in the southeast of Brazil and is considered an important bunkering hub for the Offshore Oil & Gas industry.

Here, Raizen supplies MGO and LSMGO both ex-pipe and ex-barge via the CD Copacabana.

Ex-barge deliveries can take place at the inner anchorage areas 03 or 06 as well as inside port of Rio de Janeiro and Niterói. Ex-pipe supply is at Moove Terminal for vessels working cargoes.

Finally, Rio Grande is a commercial and bunkering hub located in the south of Brazil. The port is located within a sheltered area making is suitable for bunkers only calls.

Both LSMGO and VLSFO bunkers are supplied ex-barge via the dedicated barges Guarujá and CD Leblon.

Deliveries can take place at the inner anchorage areas Gulf and Echo and Delta as well as inside port of Rio Grande.

To learn more about Raizen's marine fuel offering, readers can contact:

Paula Georgopoulos Tinoco

Bunker Sales Coordinator

Bunker Department

M +55 21 97149 5319

E paula.tinoco@raizen.com | bunkerraizen@raizen.com



https://www.raizen.com.br/