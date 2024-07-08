Hurricane Beryl Expected to Make Landfall in Texas Within Next Two Hours

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The storm is expected to make landfall within the next hour or two, the US National Hurricane Center said in an update at 3 AM CDT on Monday. Image Credit: NHC

Hurricane Beryl is expected to make landfall in Texas within the next two hours, with disruptions to bunkering possible across the US Gulf.

The storm is expected to make landfall within the next hour or two, the US National Hurricane Center said in an update at 3 AM CDT on Monday.

"Life-threatening storm surge and heavy rainfall is ongoing across portions of Texas," the agency said.

"Sustained tropical-storm-force winds and hurricane-force wind gust have already been reported along the coast, these winds will continue to spread inland."

The organisation warns of 'life-threatening storm surge inundation' along the coast of Texas from Mesquite Bay to Sabine Pass, including Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay.