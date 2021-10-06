Colombia's CI International Fuels Enters Restructuring

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is based in Bogota. File Image / Pixabay

Colombia's authorities have put marine fuel supplier CI International Fuels into a restructuring process over financial concerns.

Colombian company regulator the Superintendencia de Sociedades added the Bogota-based firm to its list of companies in insolvency proceedings in June, according to records on the regulator's website. Local media report the company has debts of about $9 million.

The company has for a long time been a significant presence in the bunker markets of Colombia and the Caribbean, producing, importing and supplying marine fuels and lubricants. Company president Jaime Alberto Ochoa Muñoz is also a familiar figure in the global bunker industry, running for a seat on the IBIA board in 2019 and 2021.