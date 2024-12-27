Oily Discharge Sees Shipping Firms Fined $4.5m by US Court

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Pollution incident: guilty plea. File Image / Pixabay.

Two shipping companies have been fined in the United States following a guilty plea in an oil pollution case.

Avin International and Kriti Ruby Special Maritime Enterprises were fined $4.5 million in total where $1.25m counted as a community service payment.

The charges related to the presentation of false records by crew members of Kriti Ruby "to conceal illegal transfers and discharges of oily bilge water from the vessel", according to a Department of Justice statement.

The incidents took place in 2022 in the ports of Jacksonville, Florida and Newark, New Jersey.

The ship is owned by Avin International and operated by Kriti Ruby Special Maritime Enterprises, according to the statement.