Colonial Oil Adds New Barge to Boost US East Coast Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has taken a new barge to cater to increasing bunker demand in the region. Image Credit: Colonial Oil Industries

US marine fuel supplier Colonial Oil Industries has introduced a new 32,000 bl barge, which will be towed by its new tug, to strengthen its bunkering capabilities on the East Coast in response to increasing demand.

The barge features 12 compartments and four segregations to enable it to carry various types of fuels, the company said in a LinkedIn post.

"The new tug, Soaring Eagle, and its barge represent a strategic investment in the future of Colonial Oil's marine fueling and towing capabilities," it said.

The company provides bunker fuels at various locations across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, with deliveries of grades like LSMGO, ULSFO and IFO blends made via barge, truck, and pipeline, according to its website.

"This new addition to our fleet symbolizes our vision for the future – one where technology, efficiency and sustainability go hand in hand," Bob Kenyon, president at Colonial Oil Industries, said.