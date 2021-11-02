Bunker Supplier Monjasa Opens Office in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new office is in downtown Houston. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Monjasa has opened an office in Houston.

The firm's new office will be led by Kelsey Ware, the company's trading director for the Americas, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. The company has also relocated bunker trader Thomas Cirillo from its Stamford office to Houston.

"Today, we believe that Houston reflects a contemporary oil and shipping hub, where shipowners are giving more focus to logistics and product specifications than before IMO 2020," Rasmus Jacobsen, managing director for Monjasa in the Americas, said in the statement.

"This massive area holds opportunities for making a real difference by bridging our oil and shipping relationships and ensuring availability of several different fuel grades and specifications.

"Matching supply and demand across the supply chain is exactly where Houston and Monjasa are good for each other."