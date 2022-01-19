BUNKER JOBS: Global Supplier Seeks Senior Trader in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The recruitment firm has not named the hiring company for the role. Image Credit: Imperium Commodity Search

A global bunker supplier and trading firm is seeking to hire a senior marine fuel trader in Houston.

Recruitment firm Imperium Commodity Search highlighted the role in a job advertisement on its website on Wednesday, without naming the hiring firm.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in trading or supplying marine fuels, an established portfolio of customers in the Americas and 'impeccable' knowledge of US ports.

The advertisement lists the following duties and responsibilities for the role:

Responsible for handling and executing bunker enquiries across the US and globally for shipowners/charterers/operators/traders/brokers

Manage bunker sales and business development for the business's physical operation & trading activities across the Americas with a focus on increasing and expanding the group's West Coast business

Provide market trends, pricing analysis/reports and bunker solution strategies on fuel oil, gasoil, bunkers, LSFO, MGO and related products

Building strong market relations with customers to identify individual bunker requirements across key ports in the Americas

Provide hedging and risk management services portfolio of clients with the bunker, lubricant, marine fuels, fuel oil, LSFO, MGO markets

Provide bespoke bunker and fuel procurement services to shipowners and operators across the tanker, bulk, freight and offshore sectors

For more information, click here.