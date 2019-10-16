Panama Sets More Bunker Sales Records as Volumes Continue to Surge

Panama. File Image / Pixabay

Panama has followed new last month of July being its best month ever for bunker sales with 484,144 mt sold, by immediately setting a new record monthly volume of 528,572 mt for August.

The country also saw a record high 711 vessels lifting bunkers last month, according to latest official data from Panama Maritime Authority (AMP).

The total comprised of 465,431 mt of fuel oil sales and 63,141 mt of distillates, with the 88/12% HSFO/distillate split rather than the more usual 90/10% split perhaps the first hit of influence from the upcoming IMO2020 rule.

The average stem size fo the month was a very typical 743 mt.

Year-to-date sales volume as at the end of August is 3.57 million mt, well ahead of the 3.21 million mt sold by the same point last year.