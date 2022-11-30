Monjasa Adds Managers in Americas

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Group trade finance director Roger Dekkers has been relocated from Dubai to Houston to serve as Americas general manager, while still keeping his previous role. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global bunker supplier and trading firm Monjasa has added two management roles in the US as the firm expands its presence in the Americas bunker markets.

Group trade finance director Roger Dekkers has been relocated from Dubai to Houston to serve as Americas general manager, while still keeping his previous role, and Stamford-based Juan Carlos Charris has been appointed as the company's first Americas commercial director, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Wednesday.

Charris was previously general manager of the firm's Stamford office.

In his new role Dekkers will focus on building up Monjasa's organisations in Stamford and Houston. Charris will develop commercial projects across the Americas, with a particular focus on the company's operations in Colombia.

The firm's overall managing director for the Americas remains Panama-based Rasmus Jacobsen.

Monjasa's bunker sales in the Americas have increased from 1.15 million mt in 2019 to 1.95 million mt last year, while its headcount has grown from 25 staff in 2019 to about 60 as of this year. The firm expects a further gain in volumes in the Americas this year.

"Together, Roger and Juan are imperative to continue developing new solutions for the shipping industry, including the green fuel transition, and expand both back-to-back trading and Monjasa's own supply areas across the Americas," the company representative said.