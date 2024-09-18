Peninsula Appoints Team Leader in Montevideo

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cheirasco has worked for Peninsula since August 2009. Image Credit: Nicolas Cheirasco / LinkedIn

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula has appointed a team leader in Montevideo.

Nicolas Cheirasco has been appointed to the role of team leader for Peninsula in Montevideo as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Tuesday.

Cheirasco has worked for Peninsula since August 2009, serving previously as a senior trader.

He had earlier worked for Bollore Logistics from 2006 to 2009.

Peninsula set up its Montevideo team in 2009 to supply customers around South America.

The company is one of the world's largest sellers of marine fuels, with volumes of about 14.5 million mt in 2023, according to Ship & Bunker's Top Ten Bunker Firms for 2024 report.