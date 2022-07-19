BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trader in Stamford, Connecticut

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday July 19, 2022

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a trader for its office in Stamford, Connecticut.

The firm is looking for candidates with permission to work in the US and experience with sales, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following areas of focus for the role:

  • Develop and maintain a solid and stable portfolio of customers
  • Ensure optimal customer satisfaction by building strong personal relations and providing specialist advice in bunker solutions
  • Liaising with key accounts on orders and physical supply coordination
  • Build and nurture personal relations with our suppliers
  • Provide internal support by surveying ports/regions, tracking vessel movements, and coordinating fuel delivery

For more information, click here.

