BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trader in Stamford, Connecticut

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Monjasa's Stamford office. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a trader for its office in Stamford, Connecticut.

The firm is looking for candidates with permission to work in the US and experience with sales, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following areas of focus for the role:

Develop and maintain a solid and stable portfolio of customers

Ensure optimal customer satisfaction by building strong personal relations and providing specialist advice in bunker solutions

Liaising with key accounts on orders and physical supply coordination

Build and nurture personal relations with our suppliers

Provide internal support by surveying ports/regions, tracking vessel movements, and coordinating fuel delivery

