BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Bunker Broker/Trader in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least four years of experience in bunker broking. Image Credit: Core Group Resources

A marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a bunker broker and trader in Houston.

Recruitment firm Core Group Resources highlighted the open role in a job advertisement over the weekend, without naming the hiring company.

The company is looking for candidates with at least four years of experience in bunker broking, and preferably a transferable portfolio of bunker clients.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Responsible for tracking previous and future vessel transportation routes, while assisting clients with costs and available options

Source and negotiate bunker fuel sales on behalf of clients

Develop and maintain relationships with buyers and sellers

Provide market analysis and recommendations to clients

Ensure compliance with all applicable laws and regulations

Collaborate with internal departments to ensure timely delivery of fuel

Manage credit and collections for client accounts

Maintain accurate records of sales and customer interactions

Monitor market trends and report to management on market developments

Represent clients in negotiations with suppliers

For more information, click here.