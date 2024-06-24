BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Bunker Broker/Trader in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday June 24, 2024

A marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a bunker broker and trader in Houston.

Recruitment firm Core Group Resources highlighted the open role in a job advertisement over the weekend, without naming the hiring company.

The company is looking for candidates with at least four years of experience in bunker broking, and preferably a transferable portfolio of bunker clients.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Responsible for tracking previous and future vessel transportation routes, while assisting clients with costs and available options
  • Source and negotiate bunker fuel sales on behalf of clients
  • Develop and maintain relationships with buyers and sellers
  • Provide market analysis and recommendations to clients
  • Ensure compliance with all applicable laws and regulations
  • Collaborate with internal departments to ensure timely delivery of fuel
  • Manage credit and collections for client accounts
  • Maintain accurate records of sales and customer interactions
  • Monitor market trends and report to management on market developments
  • Represent clients in negotiations with suppliers

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com