BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Bunker Broker/Trader in Houston
Monday June 24, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with at least four years of experience in bunker broking. Image Credit: Core Group Resources
A marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a bunker broker and trader in Houston.
Recruitment firm Core Group Resources highlighted the open role in a job advertisement over the weekend, without naming the hiring company.
The company is looking for candidates with at least four years of experience in bunker broking, and preferably a transferable portfolio of bunker clients.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Responsible for tracking previous and future vessel transportation routes, while assisting clients with costs and available options
- Source and negotiate bunker fuel sales on behalf of clients
- Develop and maintain relationships with buyers and sellers
- Provide market analysis and recommendations to clients
- Ensure compliance with all applicable laws and regulations
- Collaborate with internal departments to ensure timely delivery of fuel
- Manage credit and collections for client accounts
- Maintain accurate records of sales and customer interactions
- Monitor market trends and report to management on market developments
- Represent clients in negotiations with suppliers
For more information, click here.