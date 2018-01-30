Panama: 2017 Annual Bunker Sales Up 15.6% to 4.6 Million MT

Panama's 2017 annual bunker sales were up 15.6% to 4.6 Million MT. File Image / Pixabay

Annual bunker sales in Panama have risen 15.6% year-on-year to 4,634,922 metric tonnes (mt), according to the latest official data from the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP).

The performance compares with official total sales of 4,009,262 mt in 2016 and 3,718,437 mt in 2015.

Of the 2017 sales total, 4,274,017 mt was fuel oil and 360,905 mt was diesel.

Balboa on the country's Pacific coast accounted for 3,589,031 mt of the 2017 sales (3,351,269 mt fuel oil, 237,762 mt distillate), and 1,045,891 mt was sold on the Atlantic coast with the port of Cristobal (922,748 mt fuel oil, 123,143 mt distillate).

The average stem size for 2017 was 806 mt, up some 7% over an average stem size of 751 mt in 2016.