Registration for the IBIA Caribbean Bunker Conference is Now Open

Registration for the inaugural IBIA Caribbean Bunker Conference, hosted by Maritime Authority of Jamaica, is now open.

"We are extremely excited to be hosting what is set to be one of region's must attend events of 2018. Coming at a critical time of change within the industry, this event will provide essential information for all stakeholders within the bunker buying chain," says IBIA CEO Justin Murphy.

In addition to a full training day, topics covered at the event include:

How will the IMO 2020 regulations and compliance be enforced?

Fuel Oil Availability: understanding regional variations and ECAs

Development of the Jamaican Bunker Fuel Market and Plans for the Future

What does the future hold for the Caribbean and the Americas bunkering markets?

plus a moderated debate on best operating practices and how to adapt to new rules and new fuels

The IBIA Caribbean Bunker Conference is presented in partnership with Ship & Bunker.

For more information and to register please visit: shipandbunker.com/events/icbc