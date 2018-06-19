New Hire for Petro Inspect in Houston

Petro Inspect Americas Inc. has announced a new hire in Houston, USA.

Mr. Atif Khan is set to join the firm as Chief Marine Surveys Coordinator effective July 01, 2018.

"Atif an experienced bunker surveyor trained in Singapore to MPA standards will be handling our bunker surveying operations in the United States, mainly focusing on Houston, the USG regions (from Galveston, Beaumont, Port Arthur, Lake Charles up to Corpus Christi) and key Caribbean bunkering hubs such as Freeport, Bahamas and Kingston, Jamaica," says Kaivan H. Chinoy, owner and founder of Petro Inspect Group of companies.

"He possesses an in-depth knowledge of ship's marine bunkering & barge including shore delivery systems. Prior to joining Petro Inspect Atif worked with VPS Testing & Inspection Inc. as a senior bunker surveyor for over five years and have successfully exposed many malpractices on board."

Khan will cover various operational aspects of Petro Inspect Americas, and will also be involved in training and business development within the region.

"Atif's inclusion in our team will not only strengthened our presence in this region but his deep understanding of the US marine market will be beneficial to our organization and his hiring could not have come at a better time when we are seeing a rapid grow in our Americas business since the beginning of this year," said Chinoy.

Contact details for Atif Khan are as follows:

Atif Khan

Chief Marine Surveys Coordinator

Petro Inspect Americas Inc.

T: +1 (832) 589-9669

a.khan@petro-inspect.com

ops@petro-inspect.com