NYK Joins Chilean Study on Decarbonisation of Copper Shipments

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two companies will seek to evaluate and develop next-generation fuel technologies and study the use of decarbonised oceangoing cargo ships. Image Credit: NYK

A subsidiary of Japanese shipping firm NYK Group has signed a deal in Chile to study the decarbonisation of shipping copper around the world.

NYK Bulk & Project Carriers has signed a memorandum of understanding with copper producer Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile to jointly study the decarbonised transportation of copper products, NYK said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The two companies will seek to evaluate and develop next-generation fuel technologies and study the use of decarbonised oceangoing cargo ships.

"I am very honoured to be able to work with CODELCO to promote joint studies in various fields toward the decarbonization of oceangoing transportation of copper products," Motoyuki Nose, president of the NYK unit, said in the statement.

"We, as a specialized company in transportation using handy bulkers, multipurpose ships, heavy-lift ships, and self-propelled deck carriers, aim to contribute to decarbonization of the world in cooperation with customers by taking the maximum advantage of the knowledge and technology that the NYK Group has accumulated."