Algoma Takes Delivery of New Tanker with Methanol Notation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel will serve Irving Oil to deliver petroleum products to ports in Atlantic Canada and the US East Coast. Image Credit: Algoma

Algoma Central Corporation has taken delivery of the Algoma East Coast, the first of two new methanol-ready tankers being built at Hyundai Mipo Shipyard in South Korea.

The vessel is capable of transporting up to 265,000 bbl of various petroleum products, the firm said in a statement on its website on Monday.

It will be chartered to Irving Oil under a long-term agreement to transport petroleum products to ports in Atlantic Canada and along the US East Coast.

The methanol-ready notation typically indicates that the vessel is designed with provisions, such as space for larger fuel tanks, to enable future conversion to methanol bunkering. However, actual operation on methanol would require additional retrofitting, either during construction or at a later date.

Several vessels with similar methanol-ready classifications have not yet been converted to run on methanol.