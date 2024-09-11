Palm Beach Bunker Supplier Adds Small MGO Barge for Yacht Deliveries

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Intrepid Oceans Marine's new barge has a carrying capacity of 249 bl of MGO. Image Credit: Intrepid Oceans Marine

A bunker supplier in Florida has added a small MGO barge to its operations in Palm Beach to cater to the yacht segment in the area.

Intrepid Oceans Marine's new barge has a carrying capacity of 249 bl of MGO and will focus on servicing private yachts in the area, the firm's owner, Jasen Butler, told Ship & Bunker on Tuesday.

The firm also carries out MGO deliveries by truck at the port.

"We have the only water-based delivery marine diesel service for more than 60 miles in either direction and the only one north of Miami in all of Florida," Butler said.