Brazil: New Bunker Supply Operation in Northeast

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Salvador, Brazil. File Image / Pixabay.

Brazil has a new physical bunker supply operation in the northeast of the country.

Bunker operator Raizen can supply marine fuels to shipping in Salvador/Aratu, the company said in a post on social media site Linkedin.

Very low sulfur fuel oil and marine gasoil can be delivered to vessels by bunker barge at the inner roads or while ships are at berth, the company said.

Raizen is a major player in Brazil's energy markets and is the second largest fuel distributor in the country and fourth largest by turnover, according to its website.

The firm also deals in renewable energy with interests in sugar and ethanol production.