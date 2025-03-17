Sempen to Develop Green Ammonia Plant for Shipping in Brazil

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is seeking to develop a 1 million/mt green ammonia plant in Brazil. File Image / Pixabay

Renewable energy firm Sempen has partnered with Porto do Açu to develop green ammonia production in Brazil.

The company has already secured a land reservation at Porto do Açu for the 1 million mt/year green ammonia production plant, Sempen said in a LinkedIn post.

A final investment decision for the plant is expected for 2027-2028, with production expected to begin by 2030.

Green ammonia produced at the plant will be supplied to the shipping sector along with industrial applications.

Green ammonia is expected to play a key role in shipping decarbonisation. It is produced using renewable energy to split water into hydrogen, which is then combined with nitrogen from the air.

Several marine engine manufacturers are developing engines for commercial shipping applications. Swiss engine manufacturer WinGD aims to deliver its first dual-fuel ammonia engines by mid-2025.

It claims to have already secured orders for 30 dual-fuel ammonia engines.