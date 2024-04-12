Panama Canal Expects Return to Normal Transit Capacity by 2025

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Panama's bunker sales in the first two months of 2024 were down by 12.9% on the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: AMP

The Panama Canal Authority is expecting an end to its current reduced transit capacity caused by low water levels by next year.

The canal has seen reduced transits in recent months after Panama experienced its third-driest year since records began in 2023.

The canal has seen an average of 27 transits per day so far this year, down from the 36 daily transits typically offered during the rainy season, the authority said in an emailed statement.

"Current forecasts indicate that steady rainfall will arrive in late April and continue for a few months," the authority said.

"If this remains the case, the Canal plans to gradually ease transit restrictions, allowing conditions to fully normalize by 2025."

Panama saw a total of 730,083 mt of marine fuel sales in the first two months of 2024, down by 12.9% from the same period a year earlier.