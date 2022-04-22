US to Ban Russia-Affiliated Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

US President Joe Biden announced the ban on Friday. File Image / Pixabay

The US is set to ban Russia-affiliated ships from calling at its ports in response to the war in Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden announced the ban on Friday, following similar moves from the European Union, UK and Canada.

"The policies and actions of the Government of the Russian Federation to continue the premeditated, unjustified, unprovoked, and brutal war against Ukraine constitute a national emergency by reason of a disturbance or threatened disturbance of international relations of the United States," Biden said in the proclamation authorising the ban.

"In order to address this national emergency and secure the observance of the rights and obligations of the United States, I hereby authorize the Secretary of Homeland Security (Secretary) to make and issue such rules and regulations as the Secretary may find appropriate to regulate the anchorage and movement of Russian-affiliated vessels."

The ban applies to ships that are registered or owned in Russia, and those operated by a Russian company, citizen or permanent resident. Exemptions will apply to Russia-affiliated vessels calling at US ports due to force majeure to carry out crew changes, and those carrying nuclear waste and fuel when no other option is available.

By this definition, about 1,800 Russia-affiliated ships visited the US in 2021, news agency Reuters reported on Thursday, of which 90% were related to oil shipments that have already been banned.