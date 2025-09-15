Bunker Firm Alterna Energy Opens Miami Office

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has hired Tom Ireland to lead the new office, serving as head of bunkers for the Americas. Image Credit: Tom Ireland / LinkedIn

Marine fuels firm Alterna Energy has set up a new office in Miami.

The firm has hired Tom Ireland to lead the new office, serving as head of bunkers for the Americas, it said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Ireland previously worked for Cockett Group from January 2013 to last month, serving most recently as team leader for the US.

"Tom Ireland brings 13 years of global bunker experience having worked previously for Cockett Marine Oil in their London and Dubai offices, before settling in the United States 7 years ago," the company said in the post.

"Tom is keen to build upon the work already done in the region by achieving a strong presence for Alterna in the Americas with both suppliers and customers."